10/10/2023 – 17:37

The residential rental market in the city of São Paulo recorded the quarter with the lowest price growth since 2021. The average square meter value of new rental contracts rose 0.98% in the third quarter of this year, compared to the second quarter 2023. However, the average price per square meter in September reached R$58.94, the highest value recorded since the beginning of the historical series.

According to data from the QuintoAndar Imovelweb Rental Index, all types of properties contributed to the scenario. Apartments and 1-bedroom houses registered an increase of 0.58% in the period, compared to the second quarter. It was the worst result since the third quarter of 2021. Two- and three-bedroom properties were also impacted by the slowdown in the market, with the worst result for a three-month period in two years (1.89% and 1.61 %, respectively).

Compared to the last three months, one in every three neighborhoods recorded a drop in the price per square meter. In total, 35 of the 110 monitored neighborhoods saw a drop in value, compared to the second quarter of this year.

The main drop was recorded in Jardim América, in the West Zone of the capital, where prices fell 10.8% in the period. Sítio do Mandaqui (-9.7%), Alto dos Pinheiros (-9.6%), Jardim Peri (-8.4%) and Vila California (-8.3%) complete the list of the five neighborhoods with the greatest devaluation in the period.

Rising consumer prices have generally slowed. In October 2022, the accumulated result in 12 months reached its peak (15.25%). Since then, it has been falling month by month. The level recorded in September (9.98%) is the lowest since May last year, when new rents accumulated an increase of 9.81% in the 12-month period.