Debt settlement will be via QR Code obtained by the Department of Finance and Planning; resource is valid for the entire State

The Government of São Paulo expanded on Wednesday (3 January 2024) the taxes available for payment via Pix in the State. It is now possible to use this method for advance licensing, transfer of used vehicles and traffic fines registered in the Sefaz (Secretariat of Finance and State Planning) online system.

With the change, payment will be made through the generation of a QR Code obtained from the Sefaz-SP portal.

In October 2023, Sefaz-SP had already enabled payment via Pix exclusively for IPVA (Motor Vehicle Property Tax). In the 2nd phase of the process, Detran-SP becomes part of the system, offering easy payment for the licensing of used vehicles, as well as for traffic fines and vehicle transfers.

“After IPVA, the current management takes another important step to simplify relations with citizens with the inclusion of new payments via Pix. Reducing bureaucracy in public services is a priority, as it directly contributes to improving the business environment and competitiveness in the State of São Paulo”said Samuel Kinoshita, Secretary of Finance and Planning.

“The biggest advantage of the new feature is the expansion of the collection network, which now encompasses all financial institutions participating in Pix, which is around 800”he stated.

According to the CEO of Detran-SP, Eduardo Aggio, the service will be available throughout the State. He says that including Pix as a payment method is yet another advance by the São Paulo government on the path to “Excellent service to citizen demands”.

The Government of São Paulo carried out the action in collaboration with Sefaz-SP, the Secretariat of Management and Digital Government, together with 2 of its linked bodies – Detran and Prodesp. Banco do Brasil also played a role in the process.

See how to pay for services available via PIX:

access the system of the Secretariat of Finance and Planning (https://pixipva.fazenda.sp.gov.br/pixipva);

log in and select the desired service;

to check pending debts, fill in the fields with the necessary information (Renavam and license plate or, in some services, CPF/CNPJ) and click “Consult”;

Select the debts you want to pay and click “Pay via PIX” for issuing the QR Code.

use your bank or payment institution's application to read the QR Code, or click “Copy” to use the functionality “Pix Copy and Paste”.

in your financial application, ensure that the payment is directed to the Secretariat of Finance and Planning, under CNPJ 46.377.222/0003-90, in a Banco do Brasil account.

after payment, the message “Payment confirmed!” will be displayed on the Sefaz system screen.

When entering the data, the QR Code for payment is valid for 15 minutes. Detran-SP and Sefaz-SP warn that they do not send invoices, emails or WhatsApp messages with QR Codes for fees. The only way to make Pix is ​​to access the secretariat's website and request the payment code.

With information from Sao Paulo's State Government.