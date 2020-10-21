Highlights: By-elections to be held on November 3 in seven assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party released list of star campaigners

Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav’s name in Star Pracharak

Jailed Rampur MP Azam Khan also included in SP’s star campaign list

Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party has decided the names of star campaigners for the by-elections to be held on November 3 in 7 assembly seats. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, party mentor and MP from Mainpuri Mulayam Singh Yadav are on the list of star campaigners. Not only this, the name of Rampur MP Azam Khan who is jailed has also been included in the list of star campaigners.

It is being said that the party wants to give a message to the voters by including Azam Khan’s name in the star campaigners. This is the message that the party is in every position with Azam.

Name of state president included

National general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, national vice-president Kiranmay Nanda, Indrajit Saroj, leader of opposition Vidhan Sabha Ram Gobind Chaudhary and state president Naresh Uttam Patel are also named in the list of star campaigners.

This is also SP’s star campaigner

The party has also made Mata Prasad Pandey, Dharmendra Yadav, Mehboob Ali, Shailendra Yadav Lalai, Sanjay Garg, Jagdish Sonkar, Iqbal Mahmood, Shahid Manzoor, Kamal Akhtar, Ramasare Vishwakarma, Javed Ali Khan, Raj Narayan Bind as star campaigners. MLC Ramsundar Das Nishad, Sunil Yadav, Lilavati Kushwaha, Rajpal Kashyap, Shyamlal Pal, Jugal Kishore Balmiki along with President of Youth Cells will also be star campaigners in the by-election.

Voting on November 3, results will be announced on November 10

Notification of by-elections for Uttar Pradesh’s Naugawan Sadat, Bulandshahr, Tundla, Bangarmau, Ghatampur, Deoria and Malhani assembly seats has been issued. Nominations will be filed by 16 October, which will be scrutinized on 17 October. The last date for withdrawal is 19 October and voting is on 3 November. The results of the by-election will be announced on 10 November. Of these seven seats, BJP was occupied by six while SP was occupied by one.