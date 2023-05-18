from the newsroomi

05/18/2023 – 12:59

The Secretary of Education of São Paulo opened a public notice with applications for a public contest with 15,000 vacancies for tenured teachers for the state network. The application must be made in Seduc SP website until the 12th of June.

The objective and discursive tests will take place on August 6, 2023. The event also provides for the submission of a technical test in video-lesson format and titles for classification. The registration fee is R$40 for a single course option and R$60 for two.

Candidates must choose their discipline, and it is possible to enroll in one or two disciplines, as long as they are at different times.

Upon registration, the candidate must indicate, in order of preference, seven Boards of Education for admission purposes. If, after the contest is held, there are no vacancies available in the indicated Teaching Boards, the candidate may apply for a vacancy in the other Teaching Boards, according to their classification.

vacancies and salary

The 15,000 vacancies are due in: 10,742 to be exercised in Extended Teaching Days, characterized by the provision of 40 weekly hours of work and 4,258 to be exercised in Full Teaching Days, characterized by the provision of 25 hours of work per week. The starting salaries are R$5,000 and R$3,125, respectively.

Application period: until June 12

Submission of documentation regarding proof of titles: until June 12

Submission of video lesson for the practical test: until July 20

Application of the objective and discursive test: August 6

Disclosure of the key of the objective test: August 10























