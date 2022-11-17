358 people were hospitalized in the state this Thursday; increase occurs during omicron subvariant proliferation

the state of Sao Paulo again registered more than 300 hospitalizations of Covid-19 per day since July 2022. Data is from the platform Seadewhich monitors cases of the disease in the federative unit.

The last update of site indicates a total of 358 hospitalized on this Thursday (16.Nov.2022), of which more than 77% (278) are concentrated in Greater São Paulo.

Despite these being the highest numbers since July in the state, the rates are still much lower than in the worst moments of the pandemic, in 2021. On March 26 of that year, 3,399 hospitalizations were recorded.

Here is the data on hospitalizations in the State of São Paulo since the beginning of the pandemic:



Reproduction/Seade/Government of São Paulo

The increase is reported while an omicron subvariant, BQ1.1, is circulating in Brazil. On November 9, the 1st death from the strain in the capital of São Paulo was confirmed.

Regarding the occupation of beds in the State, the situation is as follows:

ICU: 33.5% of occupied beds;

Wards: 30.2% occupied.

In the metropolitan region of São Paulo, the scenario is more worrying: