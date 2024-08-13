Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/08/2024 – 21:01

The city of São Paulo recorded 7ºC on Sunday, the lowest temperature in August since 2011, when the thermometers recorded the same minimum temperature. The cold weather is expected to continue intensely, at least until tomorrow. According to Climatempo, the cold air mass that has advanced over the country in recent days has caused a significant drop in temperatures in the state.

An extratropical cyclone on the high seas is creating a new cold front that is bringing a polar air mass over south-central Brazil. Since this system is moving far over the ocean, it is unlikely to bring rain conditions to the continent. As a result, there will be a greater circulation of cold air in the state of São Paulo. Today and tomorrow, the capital could set a new record, with temperatures forecast at just 6°C.

The temperature was negative in Campos do Jordão on Sunday, at -2.3° C. The city could also wake up at 2° C today and 3° C on Wednesday, with a chance of frost.

The minimum temperatures were also very low in other regions of the state – with a minimum of 0.9°C in Ituverava, 0.3°C in Terra Roxa and 1°C in Guaíra. Temperatures should gradually rise again during the afternoons in the coming days, but the most intense cold should only lose strength at the weekend.