Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/24/2023 – 18:17

The city of São Paulo recorded this Sunday, the 24th, the highest temperature of the year, 36.5ºC, according to data from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet). Furthermore, the heat record in 2023 so far in the capital of São Paulo is also the highest for the month of September since 1943, the year in which Inmet began taking measurements.

This is the third time in a row that the city has recorded record heat, and the fifth in 11 days. On Friday, 22nd, the maximum temperature was 34.7º; on Saturday, 23, 34.8ºC and, this Sunday, 36.5ºC. According to the agency, the winter that ended yesterday was the hottest in the city’s history.

Despite this Sunday’s record, the heat is not the hottest ever felt in the city, which registered 37.8ºC. on October 14, 2014.

The high temperature also hampered the arrival of tourists to the coast of São Paulo. According to Ecovias, the concessionaire that manages the Anchieta-Imigrantes system, the number of vehicles expected on the highways was between 120 thousand and 185 thousand, but until the company’s partial count (3pm this Sunday), the volume was just over 233 thousand vehicles.

According to Inmet, other capitals also record the highest temperature of the year this Sunday, such as Curitiba (33.1°C), Rio de Janeiro (39.9°C), Belo Horizonte (37.1°C). The agency’s forecast released on Saturday was that 12 capitals would record temperatures above 35ºC.

The expectation from Monday, 25th, in São Paulo is for milder heat, with a minimum of 19ºC and a maximum of 31ºC, and an increase in air humidity to more than 30%.

The intense heat, which has been felt at other times of the year, also affects the health of the population. The State of São Paulo recorded five deaths in the first seven months of the year and a 102.5% increase in outpatient care and hospitalizations caused by exposure to heat, compared to the same period in 2022. The data was released by the State Secretariat for Health on Friday the 22nd, and do not take into account the months of August and September.

According to data from the folder, there were 312 services carried out in 2023 compared to 154 in the same period last year. People over 60, children under four years of age and people with cognitive disabilities are the most affected and fall into the risk group. This audience has a reduced ability to perceive or communicate when they are thirsty and to regulate their own body temperature.

According to the Civil Defense of São Paulo, the agency’s meteorologists predict that the season will be marked by high temperatures and similar to summer, with hot days and rain showers at times.

“Due to El Niño, spring will have characteristics very typical of summer, that is, we will have hot days that over the course of hours, due to the sum of heat and humidity coming from the ocean, will create conditions for heavy rain showers, followed by lightning. , wind and even hail,” said the agency.

Civil Defense meteorological models indicate that the beginning of October will be drier, while the second half of the month tends to have more episodes of rain, but in the form of isolated showers. A more intense cold may be felt at the end of the month.