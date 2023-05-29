Two other people were also infected in the state; government recommends vaccination

The government of the State of São Paulo confirmed two deaths from yellow fever in 2023. In total, 4 people were infected. These are the first cases since 2020, when 1 record was confirmed.

One of the deaths in 2023 occurred in São Paulo, but the victim was a resident of Minas Gerais.

From January to March this year, vaccination coverage for yellow fever was 82%. In 2022, this percentage was 64.4%.

The State Department of Health recalls that vaccination against the disease is part of the immunization schedule and is available at all health posts.

The 1st dose should be applied at 9 months and the 2nd at 4 years. Only a single dose is recommended, from the age of 5, for those who are not up to date with the vaccine.

Symptoms

Yellow fever is an acute and rapidly evolving infectious disease. In the most severe forms, it has high lethality.

Symptoms consist of sudden fever, chills, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and weakness. It has a seasonal pattern, with most cases between December and May. Prevention is the vaccine.

Infection occurs through wild mosquitoes, which live in forest areas and do not inhabit the urban environment of cities.

Historic

After approximately half a century of epidemiological silence, the yellow fever virus was detected again in 2000, in the State of São Paulo. Since its reintroduction, 4 outbreaks have been reported, with over 600 confirmed cases.

Epidemic events of the disease were also recorded, starting in 2014, in Goiás and Tocantins, and continued towards the states of the Southeast and South.

With information from the Brazil Agency.