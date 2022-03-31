SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Marfrig reported on Wednesday that it had its credit rating upgraded by the rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) from BB to BB+, on a global scale.

“The new classification reflects Marfrig’s greater participation in BRF’s board of directors, starting to influence the business,” said the world leader in hamburger production. For the local market, the rating remained at brAAA.

S&P pointed out that while Marfrig’s 33.25% stake in BRF remains unchanged and both companies are managed separately, there is potential for commercial synergies. In the long term, Marfrig will be able to diversify its portfolio with processed products and various proteins, including pork and poultry from BRF, resulting in new combinations.

“The agency highlighted that Marfrig’s business risk profile is already relatively strong for its rating category, given its considerable size in the United States and South America, which mitigates the volatility of the current commodities cycle,” said the agency. fridge.

S&P also considered Marfrig’s financial results reported in 2021, and the lowest leverage ratio in its history — 1.51 times in reais and 1.45 times in dollars, measured by the ratio between net debt and adjusted Ebitda.

(By Nayara Figueiredo)

