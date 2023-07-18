Estadão Contenti

07/18/2023 – 1:11 pm

A task force of ten public prosecutors from the Public Ministry of São Paulo opened this Monday, the 17th, an extraordinary set of 147 investigations – including civil inquiries and preliminary procedures – to identify all the details involved in alleged deviations in the wake of contracts relating to 368 side roads in the interior of the State.

The prosecutors are part of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the Defense of Public Heritage, an arm of the MP in São Paulo that investigates suspicions of corruption and administrative impropriety. The suspicion of detours on the back roads was disclosed by the Estadãohighlighting that the government of SP found R$ 200 million in unfinished works in a road construction program.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office indicates that the initiation of the 147 investigations was based on a report by the Secretariat of Agriculture and Supply of São Paulo, which points to the payment of almost R$ 50 million at the end of the Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) government to carry out the economic-rebalancing financial support for the works on 368 rural roads, even with contrary opinions from the Ministry’s Legal Consultancy and the State Sub-Attorney’s Office.

The economic-financial rebalancing, in practice, is a review of the amounts pledged in a contract so that they adapt to a new reality, such as, for example, when there is an unexpected increase in the price of raw materials or the creation of a new tax that impacts the costs of the work. The practice is legal and common in public power, but its use is also common in cases of corruption, administrative impropriety and embezzlement of public money.

The case in question involves the Melhor Caminho program, applied by the government of São Paulo in 2021 and 2022, with 828 Service Orders issued for the improvement of rural roads in the State. Of these works, more than 30% (a total of 368) benefited from economic and financial rebalancing during the Garcia government, in 147 different contracts. The document indicates that ‘there was an increase that added more than 20 thousand reais per kilometer (average price of the km went from R$ 132,590.44 to R$ 152,773.69)’.

The suspicion, according to the MP’s ordinance, is that these facts may constitute “in theory, an act of malicious administrative impropriety”. The document points out reasons for this suspicion:

– The economic-financial rebalancing would have been carried out even with contrary opinions from the Ministry’s Legal Consultancy and the State’s Sub-Attorney’s Office.

– There would not be a satisfactory justification or rationale for some contracts to have been rebalanced and others not.

– There are “many similarities in the rebalancing requests presented by the companies, which even used the same references as grounds”.

– Almost a hundred contracts were submitted to contractual rebalancing at once, “it is not possible to individualize needs, as determined by legislation”.

It should also be noted that “more than 110 works that were awarded with the contractual rebalancing are still unfinished and 4 of them did not have any license for the execution to begin (environmental license and border authorization)”.

The amount of BRL 49.4 million, paid after the end of the 2022 election period, when it was confirmed that Garcia would not continue in charge of Palácio dos Bandeirantes, represents 25% of the total budget of the Melhor Caminho para 2023 program. that the new government has less money to invest in the area. According to the MP’s ordinance, “the resources spent on rebalancing would make it possible to carry out improvements in more than 378 km of rural roads”, but this amount will now be directed exclusively to the increase in contracts already signed.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office made official the companies involved, the then state secretary of Agriculture and Supply, Francisco Matturro, who today occupies the vice-presidency of the Brazilian Agribusiness Association, and the then coordinator of Rural Logistics, Henrique Carlos Montefeltro Fraga, responsible for approval of most amendments with the economic-financial rebalancing.

The Prosecutor’s Office expects that, within 30 days from the publication of the investigations, “if applicable, any hearings will be appointed and the preparation of a technical opinion” regarding the investigation will be requested.

The report of Estadão seeks contact with former governor Rodrigo Garcia, with former secretary Francisco Matturro and with former coordinator of Rural Logistics Henrique Carlos Montefeltro Fraga, all mentioned in the ordinance of the Public Ministry. The space is open for your manifestations.























