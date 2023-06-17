Entrepreneurs have until July 21 to enroll in the Exporta SP program, offered by the state government

The government of São Paulo will provide free training to 150 small businesses, startups and rural producers interested in exporting products and services. Entrepreneurs from any region of the State and from any sector can apply for a vacancy in the initiative by InvestSP website.

The training is part of the Exporta SP (Paulista Export Training Program). Applications are open until July 21st. The selection of companies is made by a technical panel.

Individual mentoring and group classes will be held. They take place entirely online. Read some of the topics covered in the activities:

internationalization of products and services;

price definition;

business intelligence;

marketing;

international contracts;

logistics;

sales.

“Among the objectives is to increase the competitiveness, revenue and security of small companies”says one statement from the government of São Paulo.

Since its inception, the program has trained 700 companies. According to the state administration, 1,000 companies are expected to be trained by the end of 2023.

The government also stated that 1 in 5 corporations are already able to export products before the end of the program.

“By investing in entrepreneurial training, we want to encourage small businesses to seek new markets and move the lever of development that generates income and employment”declared the Secretary for Economic Development, Jorge Lima.