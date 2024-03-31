The capital of São Paulo has 2 million elderly people, which is equivalent to the population of Manaus, show data from the 2022 Demographic Census

The population of the city of São Paulo has been aging at a more intense and accelerated pace in the last 10 years. Today, the capital already has more than 2 million elderly people.

The data comes from a study prepared by the Municipal Department of Urban Planning and Licensing of São Paulo, based on data from the 2022 Demographic Census from IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

In absolute numbers, the city has 2,023,060 elderly people, which is equivalent to the population of Manaus (AM). Of this total, more than half (60%) are women. Between 2010 and 2022, there was an increase of almost 700 thousand people over 60 years old, which is equivalent to the total population of Cuiabá.

During this period, the population aged over 60 grew by 51.1% in the city. This increase in the growth rate in the capital of São Paulo follows the upward trend that has been observed both in the state (60.3%) and in the country (56%).

Representation

In 2022, the elderly population represented 17.7% of the population of São Paulo and already exceeded the percentage of children, which corresponds to 17.1%, and young people between 15 and 24 years old (13.7%), second only to the population between 25 and 59 years old (51.6%).

In 2010, the elderly were the least representative group in the city, corresponding to 11.9%. The group of children corresponded, at that time, to 20.8% of the city's total population and was the 2nd most representative group, behind the population between 25 and 59 years old, with 51%.

If from 2000 to 2010 the increase in the representation of elderly people in the City of São Paulo was 2.6 percentage points, in 2022 this growth reached 5.8 percentage points, more than double the last period.

