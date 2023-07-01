Estadão Contenti

06/30/2023 – 21:53

Civilian police officers from the Specialized Division of Criminal Investigations (DEIC) in Santos, on the coast of the state, arrested a 36-year-old suspect for drug trafficking last Thursday afternoon, 29. With him, more than a ton of marijuana and more than 50 kilos of cocaine were seized, which were in a recycling shed, in Osasco, in Greater SP. The narcotics had the south coast of São Paulo as a destination.

To get to the scene, the police followed the suspect, whose vehicle was already being monitored by the DEIC for supplying the Baixada Santista region with illegal substances. In the shed, 1,045 kilos of marijuana and 56 kilos of cocaine were seized, in addition to five vehicles used in the criminal scheme, according to the Secretariat of Public Security of the State of São Paulo (SSP-SP).

When approaching the arrested driver, already at the place where the drugs were, another man managed to escape through the back of the shed. According to the SSP, he has already been identified and had his preventive detention requested. “The police identified the man who managed to escape the approach, asked for his preventive arrest and are conducting searches to locate him,” the secretariat said in a note.

The secretary of public security of the State, Guilherme Derrite, commented on the seizure on his social networks. “Our fight against crime in Baixada Santista involves combating drug trafficking,” said the head of the department. “The Civil Police prevented a ton of drugs from reaching Santos.”

Record drug seizure in the state a month ago

A little over a month ago, on the night of May 28, the Military Highway Police seized 12,115 kilos of marijuana in Palmital, in the interior of the state. The drug was hidden between cardboard bales, inside a trailer. It was the largest amount seized in the State ever registered – the previous mark belonged to an occurrence in 2021, in Presidente Prudente, with the seizure of 12,100 kilos of marijuana.

In the case of Palmital, the truck driver was arrested and taken to Lutécia jail, in the same region. The police suspect that the drug was being transported from Paraguay to be redistributed throughout the interior of the State of São Paulo. On the occasion, the seizure was also celebrated by Secretary Derrite. "Fighting drug trafficking is destroying the basis of several other crimes and diluting an illicit chain before it destroys several families," he said.
























