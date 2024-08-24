Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/24/2024 – 7:18

Civil police officers interviewed by the report of State rejected this Friday, the 23rd, the version of the brother-in-law of the expert Eduardo Tagliaferro that a delegate of the Franco da Rocha Section, in Greater São Paulo, would have ordered the delivery of the cell phone of the former head of the sector for combating disinformation at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) so that it could be sent to the “office of Minister Alexandre de Moraes”.

Investigators say – confidentially because they are not authorized to comment on the case – that the leak of messages from Tagliaferro’s cell phone, which worries Moraes, did not occur at the São Paulo Police Department. They classify the version given by Celso Luiz de Oliveira, Tagliaferro’s brother-in-law, to the Federal Police in his statement on Thursday, the 22nd, as a “big lie.”

“The people in the minister’s (Alexandre de Moraes) office are asking for the cell phone. We’re going to send it to the minister. You can give it to me and I’ll return it later. The minister is very concerned about this phone. He asked me to send it to Brasília,” the officer is said to have said, according to Celso Luiz’s account to the PF.

A police officer noted that it is “unthinkable” to imagine that, as the expert’s brother-in-law claimed, any employee of the minister’s office would call the Franco da Rocha Police Station to order Tagliaferro’s cell phone to be sent to Brasília. If that were true, they argue, Moraes would act officially, via a letter from his office to the São Paulo Police.

This police officer highlights that the phone seized from Tagliaferro was not institutional, but personal.

Others claim that Celso himself took the device to the Franco da Rocha Police Station and signed a “spontaneous” delivery agreement. The brother-in-law, in turn, claims that civil police officers went to the expert’s house and demanded the device.

The police officers interviewed by State They note that the sealed cell phone was returned to Tagliaferro and that the confidentiality of its contents was not violated. The expert’s version is that the cell phone was delivered “outside any casing”, that is, without the seal that certifies that the phone was unbreakable.

The imbroglio occurred in May of last year, when Tagliaferro was arrested in flagrante delicto at the Caieiras Police Station, under the jurisdiction of the Franco da Rocha Sectional, accused of threatening his wife and firing a gunshot inside the house.

According to researchers interviewed by Statethe expert’s brother-in-law claimed, when handing over the cell phone, that he was “afraid” that it was institutional equipment of the Federal Supreme Court or the Superior Electoral Court.

Initially, he went to the Caieiras Police Station, where Tagliaferro was arrested. As there were several journalists at the station, Celso Luiz left and later handed over the device to the Franco da Rocha Police Station.

Tagliaferro is well connected with many police officers in the region and routinely holds barbecues with them in the cities surrounding Franco da Rocha, such as Mairiporã. Some police officers reported to the State that it was common for the expert to “beat his chest” and say that he is a friend of Moraes, whom he does not even refer to as minister to demonstrate intimacy. A police officer joked that the only thing missing was for the expert to say that he “played ball with the minister at the Mairiporã dam”.

When he was arrested for domestic violence on May 8 of last year, he gave his cell phone to his brother-in-law. The day after his arrest, Tagliaferro was dismissed from his position at the TSE, and no longer advised Moraes.

When he was released from prison, after a custody hearing, Tagliaferro decided to get his cell phone back, claiming that the device contained banking information and that he used it to pay bills, including those of his wife. He gave the same justification in his testimony to explain why he left the device with his brother-in-law when he was arrested.

According to the police, the cell phone was returned sealed, in a plastic envelope for expert analysis and numbered, after six days in the custody of the Sectional.

The police report that when he arrived at the police station to get his cell phone back, Tagliaferro said that the device was for personal use. He allegedly said that the institutional device was already at the Supreme Court. Tagliaferro himself, accompanied by a lawyer, allegedly unsealed the envelope in which the device was stored. The expert signed a delivery report. They emphasize that no one at the police station had the password for the device, “so there was no way to tamper with its contents.” The expert, in turn, claims that the cell phone was unlocked.

The investigators are categorical and say that the expert received the device “in the conditions in which he left it at the Sectional”. And he signed a term of responsibility for the confidentiality of the content.

Tagliaferro told the Federal Police that he immediately discarded the damaged cell phone. He claims that he consulted a friend, who told him that the device had a problem with the logic board and that it was not worth repairing. The police officers point out that, as an expert in accessing computers and phones, he did not even need to take the device to a technician for inspection. As a computer expert, there would be no need to delegate the inspection to third parties.

The police reaffirm that “there was no phone call from Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office” to the Franco da Rocha Sectional.

They reveal another detail, related to the episode of the alleged threat to the woman. On August 5th, the Public Prosecutor’s Office requested his conviction in final arguments. On the 6th, he was cited.