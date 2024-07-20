According to the State Secretariat for Public Security Affairs, the action aimed to rescue users and combat drug trafficking.

A Military police and the Municipal Civil Guard of Sao Paulo carried out a security operation this Friday (19.Jul.2024) in Cracolândia, a region in the center of the capital of São Paulo that concentrates drug use and trade.

According to the SSP (State Secretariat for Public Security Affairs), the action was a “rescue operation” with the aim of “combat drug trafficking“. O Poder360 asked how many agents participated in the operation and whether there were arrests of suspects or hospitalization of users, but there was no response. The space remains open for demonstrations.

According to the secretariat, the operation attempts to “strengthen security” It is “promote public order”.

“It is part of an ongoing effort by law enforcement to protect the community and prevent drug trafficking from causing harm to society”he said in a statement.

The issue of Cracolândia is one of the main ones in the 2024 municipal elections. On Tuesday (16.Jul), the TV presenter and pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, José Luiz Datena (PSDB), for example, said that only “God” could definitively solve the problem.

Here is the full note:

“This Friday (19), the Civil and Military Police are jointly carrying out Operation Rescue to combat drug trafficking in the Cenas Abertas de Uso region. The operation aims to dismantle criminal organizations operating in the area, reinforcing security and promoting public order. The authorities are using resources to ensure the success of the operation, which seeks not only to seize drugs, but also to arrest suspects involved in illegal trafficking. The operation is part of an ongoing effort by security forces to protect the community and prevent drug trafficking from causing harm to society. The City of São Paulo is providing support for the work.”