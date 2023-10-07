Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/10/2023 – 10:50

Police officers from the State Department of Criminal Investigations (Deic), of the São Paulo Civil Police, arrested on Thursday, the 5th, one of the main women involved in thefts from luxury apartments in São Paulo.

Paola Carita Gobeli, 30 years old, was also wanted by the Minas Gerais Court for committing this type of crime in the state of Minas Gerais. The São Paulo police officers managed to locate Paola. According to investigations, she was arrested in a property on Rua José Zappi, in Vila Prudente, east of São Paulo. “The detainee is also responsible for a break-in in Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo”, states Deic.

Objects such as branded bags, jewelry, perfumes, shoes and watches were seized at the scene. The 4th Patrimônio team investigates other criminal activities of the prisoner.

According to the police, the capture of the wanted woman was carried out by police officers from the 4th Patrimônio Police Station (Investigations into Condominium Robbery).

“The team found that Paola had migrated after having her preventive detention ordered by the Minas Gerais Police. The surveys pointed to new criminal practices in São Paulo”, said the agency. One of the cases was the theft in a building on Rua Brás Cubas, in the center of Guarulhos.