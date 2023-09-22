Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/22/2023 – 9:48

Police officers from the State Department of Criminal Investigations (Deic), of the Civil Police, arrested on Thursday, 21st, one of those involved in the death of a lawyer in February this year. On that occasion, the victim was attacked while waiting for a woman to meet on a dating app.

The crime took place in the Jaraguá neighborhood, in the west zone of the capital of São Paulo.

The man arrived at the scene around 9 pm, however, minutes later he was approached by two armed individuals. He tried to escape the robbery, but was shot and died at the scene.

According to investigations, the action was carried out based on information that allowed the presence of the criminal to be identified on Avenida Sapucaia do Sul, in Vila Renato, in the north of the city.

The arrest was carried out by the team from the 1st Heritage Police Station (Robbery and Robbery Investigations). During the approach, the wanted person did not react.

Days after the crime was committed, the police had already arrested one of those involved. “The first detainee was sentenced to 30 years. The other participant was at large,” the police said.