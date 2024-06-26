The PM (Military Police) of São Paulo opened an investigation and removed 5 agents involved in the case of the North American YouTuber who participated in police operations.

Gen Kimura, 27 years old, published on June 2 a video in which he participates in persecutions in 3 favelas in the north of São Paulo. The video has more than 1.6 million views. Kimura has more than 380 thousand subscribers on his Youtube channel and 73,000 followers on your profile on TikTok

The SSP-SP (Military Secretariat of São Paulo) opened an investigation to investigate the case. According to the secretariat,“all the dynamics shown in the images, involving a civilian in exclusively military practices, are not permitted and will be part of the investigations”.

During the video, a PM says that the deaths of criminals are celebrated with “cigars and beers”. In response, the secretariat stated that “the phrase said by one of the agents, mentioned in the report, does not match the practices adopted by the State security forces”.



