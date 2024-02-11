First job program has 20 training options for people aged 16 to 24 with complete primary education; read list

On Wednesday (Feb 7, 2024), the government of the State of São Paulo opened registrations for 6,155 places in free courses in the “Meu Primeiro Emprego” program, from Qualifica SP. Promoted by the State Department of Economic Development, the initiative is aimed at young people aged 16 to 24 with complete primary education who want to enter the job market.

Jamile do Nascimento, 16 years old, resident of the São Carlos region, in the interior of São Paulo, was looking for her first job, but was facing difficulties due to a lack of knowledge and essential skills in the professional market. After taking the Excel course applied to the administrative area in 2023, she got an internship at the Public Defender's Office. “I'm sure it will be a great experience for my professional career.”, he stated.

All courses were developed to meet the demands of the job market. They cover the areas of Information Technology, Management and Business, and Automotive.

According to 2023 data from IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), 17.1% of the young population in the State of São Paulo does not study and is unemployed.

Read too:

The 20 course options available last 120 hours, to be completed over 4 months in a face-to-face format. Classes will be held at partner educational institutions, such as state Etecs (Technical Schools) and Fatecs (Faculties of Technology) at Centro Paula Souza, and Senai units (National Industrial Learning Service) spread across 83 municipalities.

Registration is open until February 27th on the website www.qualificasp.sp.gov.br. There is no need to carry out a selection process. Classes are scheduled to start in March.

Communication with subscribers is made solely by email, with the personal data provided during registration on the website.

Read the 20 available courses:

Logistics Assistant;

Digital Marketing and Sales on Social Media

Creation of Websites and Digital Platforms;

Sales Assistant;

Excel Applied to the Administrative Area;

Windows Network Administration;

Learn to Program in C#;

Fundamental Cybersecurity;

Automotive Technology and Electricity;

Introduction to Database;

E-commerce development;

Creation of Websites with Digital Marketing;

Service Techniques;

Application Creation;

Software development for web and mobile;

Drawing in AutoCAD;

Small Business Management;

Digital games;

Digital Platform Design and User Experience;

Introduction to Robotics Using Arduino.

With information from SP Agency.