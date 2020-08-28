The CBI, which is investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case, has called for questioning on the 8th day on Friday. Riya has started questioning. She has reached the DRDO guest house for questioning at around 10:30 am. The CBI team is said to be interrogating SP Nupur Prasad Riya. CBI has prepared a long list of questions for Riya, so this series of inquiries can go on for a long time. Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda, cook Neeraj and Shauwik Chakraborty have also reached the guest house. The CBI team will first interrogate Riya alone, while after that she will interrogate Samuel Miranda and the other key witnesses face to face.

CBI is making inquiries by making three teams

Three teams of CBI are interrogating on Friday. The first team is interrogating Neeraj, Siddharth and Samuel. While CBI SP Nupur Prasad is questioning Riya. Apart from this, the third team is questioning Riya’s brother Shouvik.

Riya has prepared the complete file

According to the information, Riya Chakraborty has reached for a CBI inquiry with a file. In this file, Riya has reached all WhatsApp chats, Sushant’s medical history, emails, bank documents.

CBI called Riya in a hurry

Riya Chakraborty has been summoned by the CBI for questioning on the 8th day. It is said that a big reason behind this is the investigation of NCB. Actually, Narcotics Bureau has also registered a criminal case against Riya after a drug chat. In such a situation, the CBI feared that if the NCB interrogates Riya first or arrests after scrutinizing the evidence, it will affect the CBI’s investigation. Narcotics team arrived in Mumbai on Thursday. In such a situation, the CBI issued Riya summons for questioning on Friday morning.

Riya’s arrest: NCB’s case is more strong

Riya Chakraborty’s arrest is constantly raising questions. Actually, the CBI does not want to proceed for Riya’s arrest until there is no strong evidence on his hands. But the arrest sword is higher in the narcotics case over Riya. The way drugs have been talked about in drug chats and if Gaurav Arya who used to send drugs in a specific way, then how did he come to Mumbai from drugs Goa? If the NCB gets answers to these questions and strong evidence, then along with Riya, the arrest of his brother Shouvik is also decided.