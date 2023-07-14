Estadão Contenti

07/14/2023 – 7:38 am

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB) dismissed the Secretary for the Green and the Environment, Antonio Fernando Pinheiro Pedro, on Thursday night, the 13th, after the repercussion of the declaration, made by the head of the ministry, that “ the planet saves itself”. In a note, Pedro claims to have been a victim of “defamation”, that “illegal land developers, organized crime, lacradores, frivolous people, were the target of our management” and that it is the mayor’s “baton”.

“I am loyal and will not allow this defamatory rubbish to reach the mayor’s office. That is why I ask for my resignation”, justified the secretary. Tamires Carla de Oliveira, current chief of staff of the folder, will temporarily assume the chair. The City Hall said, by means of a note, that Nunes had a meeting with Pedro this Thursday afternoon and that the exoneration was at the request of the secretary.

When announcing his departure from office, the secretary maintained that he did not try to belittle the influence of human beings on the planet’s climatic effects. “The fact of declaring that the planet Earth has been going through cycles for four billion years and, obviously, it has always ‘saved’ itself, is in no way confused with humanity’s efforts to survive and maintain climate conditions and ecosystem interaction”, said in a note.

The statement that “the planet saves itself” was made by the secretary in early June, during the launch of the Permanent Forum on Climate Change and Environmental Disasters at the São Paulo headquarters of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB). “The planet will not be saved by us. Nobody saves planet Earth. It usually saves itself. It does so four billion, three hundred million years ago, and it changes the climate throughout that period. When the planet saves itself, it usually gets rid of whatever is on its surface. He has already done it several times”, said Pedro at the event.

At the time, he was rejected by federal prosecutor Georgia Sena Martins, PhD in Geosciences from Unicamp, who called him a “denialist”. “I’m sorry, but you are denying the entire existence of this forum, all the science, all the IPCC reports, all the studies done to date. You are a denialist,” said the prosecutor.

“We are not God, we do not hold power over physical processes that transcend our capacity. This finding is both humbling and alert – it has never been a denial of human protagonism in the changes suffered in the planet’s atmosphere since the industrial revolution”, justified the secretary in the note released on Thursday night.

