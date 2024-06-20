Southeastern states renegotiated more than half of the program’s debt volume; Northeast appears next

São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo together renegotiated more than half of Desenrola Pequeno Negócio’s debts. Until June 12, the renegotiated financial volume was R$1.3 billion. Of this total, R$564.7 million was renegotiated by Southeastern States.

The states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais concentrate the majority of customers, contracts and financial volume. São Paulo has 9,489 customers (31% of the total), 11,657 contracts (30% of the total) and R$353.67 million in traded volume (28% of the total).

Although Minas Gerais records a greater financial volume of renegotiated debts, the State is behind Rio de Janeiro in the number of customers and contracts.

Rio de Janeiro accounts for 2,545 customers (8%), 3,511 contracts (9%) and R$99.02 million in volume (8%), while Minas Gerais records 2,473 customers (8%), 3,151 contracts (8%) and R$100.42 million in volume.

In Rio Grande do Sul, Desenrola Pequenos Negócios has already benefited 1,200 businesspeople, who have renegotiated R$62 million in debt to date. In addition to the federal program, entrepreneurs in Rio Grande do Sul received other tax incentives to recover from losses caused by the floods.

Read the distribution by State:

Read the distribution by region:

Midwest:

2,935 customers;

3,665 contracts;

R$ 132.3 million renegotiated.

North East

6,618 customers;

8,010 contracts;

R$271.7 million renegotiated.

South

4,119 customers;

6,274 contracts;

R$200.3 million renegotiated.

Southeast

14,908 customers;

18,859 contracts;

R$5 64.7 millions renegotiated.

North

2,066 customers;

3,262 contracts;

R$89.4 million renegotiated.

Desenrola Pequenos Negócios enables the renegotiation of bank debts of MEI and micro and small companies that earn up to R$4.8 million annually. Debts not paid until January 23, 2024 will benefit.

Develop Small Businesses

Inspired by Desenrola Brasil, the program promotes the renegotiation of bank debts aimed at small entrepreneurs. The initiative aims to encourage debt renegotiation under better conditions and enhance the capacity to grant loans.

target Audience: MEIs, micro-enterprises and small businesses;

MEIs, micro-enterprises and small businesses; when: the program has been in force since the publication of the MP and is valid until December 31, 2024;

the program has been in force since the publication of the MP and is valid until December 31, 2024; as: direct negotiation between the customer and the bank, with immediate credit eligibility. Debts renegotiated until the end of 2024 may be counted as banks’ presumed credit from 2025 to 2029. Presumed credits are a type of government incentive granted to financial institutions;

direct negotiation between the customer and the bank, with immediate credit eligibility. Debts renegotiated until the end of 2024 may be counted as banks’ presumed credit from 2025 to 2029. Presumed credits are a type of government incentive granted to financial institutions; discounts: they will be similar to Desenrola Brasil’s band 2, with an average of 40% on the debt, reaching up to 90%.

How to join

Microentrepreneurs or micro or small business owners must contact their financial institution’s official service channels (branches, internet or app) to access the special conditions for renegotiating these debts. The definition of conditions will be different and will be up to each financial institution.

Febraban recommends that if the financial institution to which the entrepreneur owes debt has not joined Desenrola Pequeno Negócio, the entrepreneur can transfer the debt to a registered bank.