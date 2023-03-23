This Wednesday, the 22nd, subway workers decided to go on strike and paralyze the activities of the Metropolitan Company of the State of São Paulo (Metrô) for an indefinite period. With the decision, Lines 1-Blue, 2-Green, 3-Red and 15-Silver (monorail) will not operate in the capital from 00:00 on Thursday, 23rd, and there is no forecast for the return of operations, according to the category union.

Among the claims, subway workers demand an end to the privatization and outsourcing of the transport service by the government; the increase in the hiring of new civil servants through public tenders to increase the number of employees, and also the payment of bonuses in exchange for profit sharing (PRL) which, according to the union, was not passed on to workers.

“It is a debt that Metrô owes the category, and we are demanding that the company pay this debt in the current campaign”, said Alex Fernandes, president of the São Paulo Subway and Subway Workers Union, to the Estadão. “We are giving it to Metrô to pay the minimum necessary”, he said.

According to Fernandes, the company alleges that it does not have the cash flow to make this payment. “(We, from the union) are saying that the Metro has to because the State has to give this money to the Metro”.

The possibility of a strike had already been aired since the beginning of the year by the category, but adherence to the stoppage of activities was postponed in the assemblies. Last week, the Regional Labor Court gave time for the government to present a proposal for the payment of the unpaid PLR allowance.