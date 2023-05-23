Consortium will be fined more than BRL 118 million and will be prevented from having public contracts for 2 years

The Government of Sao Paulo announced on Monday (May 22, 2023) the Metrô will terminate the contract with the Monotrilho Ouro Consortium, responsible for the works on line 17-gold of the monorail in the capital of São Paulo, which are at a standstill. The company will also fine the consortium by more than R$118 million, in addition to suspending its participation for new public contracts for a period of 2 years. According to the government, the measure was taken “in view of the unjustified delay in the execution schedule of the works”.