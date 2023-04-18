SP Member of Parliament Maarten Hijink is leaving the House of Representatives. The work there ‘settles hard on your private and family life’, he says in a statement on the SP site.

Hijink has been working for the SP parliamentary group since 2006, including as a press officer. In 2017 he was elected as a Member of Parliament. ‘The House of Representatives is a place where you can make a difference for people, even have to make it,’ says Hijink. He finds that job ‘very special’ and he did it ‘with great pleasure’. ‘At the same time it is also one very intensive existence.’

The impact on his private life is now the reason for him to 'put an end to it after all these years'. 'The support at home is and remains unconditional', he emphasizes, but he now wants to free up more time for this. "Our three boys deserve a father who is there for them more often."

Recently, MPs have left more often because work has put too much strain on their private lives. Sometimes even resulting in a burnout or overwork. For example, VVD member Ockje Tellegen left last autumn after a burnout and CDA Member of Parliament Harry van der Molen announced his departure at the end of last year because he needs 'a number of healthy growth rings around my trunk'. Since then, a number of MPs have called attention to the high workload in parliament.

Concern

In the House of Representatives, Hijink was mainly concerned with the care portfolio, a traditionally important file for the SP. Hijink often acted against the ‘market forces in healthcare’ and advocated a new set-up of the national GGDs during the corona crisis. He wrote a completely new plan for this himself.

Since his studies at higher vocational education and university, Hijink has been working for the Socialist Party, first for Agnes Kant and later for her successor Emile Roemer. Hijink says goodbye on Thursday. He is immediately succeeded by Jimmy Dijk, who is now chairman of the SP in the Groningen city council. Dijk is also a member of the executive board of the national party.



