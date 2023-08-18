Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2023 – 21:29

A cold front should arrive in the State of São Paulo over the weekend, causing rain showers, with strong gusts of wind, lightning and hail, according to an alert from the Civil Defense of the State issued on Thursday, 17th. Friday the 18th and should run until Monday the 21st.

The most affected regions must be Araraquara, Bauru, Marília and Presidente Prudente. In addition to heavy rains, hail and lightning are expected in these areas, according to the Civil Defense.

In the eastern part of the State, which covers the capital, the metropolitan region of São Paulo and the coast, there should be showers of rain, but mainly wind gusts of up to 80 km/h. Therefore, the orientation is that people do not stand still under trees.

Already in coastal areas, due to these strong gusts of wind, the sea agitation will be more intense, so it is not recommended that people remain at sea and on the shore. Care is recommended with vessels, which must not enter the high seas.

The practice of water sports or those influenced by the wind, such as surfing, windsurfing and kitesurfing, should also be avoided.