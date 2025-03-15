The Global S&P credit qualification agency has decided this Friday to maintain the rating of Spain in ‘A/A-1’, with a stable perspective, although it has warned that “commercial tensions represent a risk to the Spanish economy”, especially after the effects that the tariffs announced by the president of the United States, Donald Trump could have.

In a statement, the agency has indicated that Spain “is one of the highest growth economies in the euro zone” and also from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). It also provides that the “thriving job offer”, lower energy costs compared to other European countries and exports “will boost a growth of around 2% over the next four years, approximately twice the average of the eurozone.”

Despite this, according to S&P, Public debt “remains high” With just over 100% of GDP, also focusing on the impossibility of approved the General State Budget (PGE) of 2023 and its impact on spending limitations.

However, he has predicted that the high public debt ratio on GDP “It will slowly decrease.” “By 2028, we foresee that it will fall to 96%, returning to their prepaandemics, from 100% in 2024. This represents a moderate decrease of 4% of GDP, and the debt is maintained high compared to countries with credit qualification worldwide,” he said

It also notes that pressures to increase defense spending could slow down the budget consolidation rate. “With 1.3% of GDP, defense expenditure is much lower than the objective of NATO of at least 2% of GDP”says the agency.

The qualification agency has stressed that unemployment “remains elevated according to OECD standards, in 10.6%”, but but “It has improved considerably since 23.4% of the 2015”. “Despite the success of the 2022 labor reform in the increase in the proportion of indefinite employment, duality in the labor market remains greater than in other advanced economies, which has tax consequences,” he warned.

Commercial tensions

In this context, S&P has warned that the risks for commercial tensions for economic growth “They are high worldwide, although” Spain is less subject to the direct effects of possible tariffs. “

He recalled that “Less than 6% of Spanish exports of goods are allocated to the United States And the services, which constitute the bulk of the Spanish economy, are not yet subject to tariff