S&P, let’s not call it a promotion, but Meloni will not end up like Berlusconi

On the darkest day from a personal point of view, Giorgia Meloni gets a little personal revenge. If S&P had decided to unleash the ax on Italy’s accounts, we would probably be talking about a different story today: a prime minister on the corner, attacked by the markets and finance who were demanding her head, weakened by heartless (very sad, moreover) of an Andrea Giambruno prey to the delirium of omnipotence. Instead, putting private affairs aside – and at this point it seems clear that Meloni had been informed for some time about the “stolen” audio of her ex-partner – the prime minister manages to keep the point.

Is it over here? No way. Standard & Poor’s, in choosing not to further undermine our country, However, he underlined that growth forecasts for 2023 and 2024 have worsened “due to the increase in private sector savings, the tightening of credit conditions, the slowdown in production and the weakening of global trade”. In short, there is little to be happy about. The interest expense on the debt will reach the monstrous figure of 4.2%: I am around 80 billion per year which end up in the cauldron of government bonds, more than three times the current maneuver.

It is not enough. S&P promotes the PNRR asserting that from 2025 will bring growth above 1% again. But you have to know how to use it and spend it. Meloni is right when she says that the choices were made by others who preceded her. But after exactly one year of government there are no more excuses: the National Recovery and Resilience Plan is entirely “made in Meloni” and now it must be implemented at all costs, under penalty of an epochal fool and the risk of finding ourselves with a much more deficient S&P report card next year.

Enough with the jokes about privatisations: announce urbi et orbi that we are ready to sell a significant portion of our assets (20 billion is certainly not a small thing) without immediately defining the perimeter of the transfers it could become an own goal, as well as a battleground between government forces. Forza Italia talks about selling the management of the tourist ports, the League is aiming for Railways, Fratelli d’Italia for now browse the daisy. Time is over. The Prime Minister has been on the throne for 364 days today and tomorrow (best wishes) she will celebrate her first year.

Meloni will not end up like Berlusconi, who in 2011 was overwhelmed by the combination of his private life (the Ruby case) and a spread of 570, between the giggles of Sarkozy and Merkel and the long shadow of Mario Monti that began to loom on the horizon. Today everything is different, fortunately, and the prime minister has the opportunity to work well. But the notations of S&P and Piazza Affari that it was the worst in Europe in the last week are two warning signs from do not underestimate. Fingers crossed…

