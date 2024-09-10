Noticed since last Sunday (8.set), the color change is caused by the high proliferation of algae in the area

The Pinheiros River, in São Paulo (SP), continues to have a greenish coloration this Tuesday (September 10, 2024). The change in tone has been noticed since Sunday (September 8) and intensified on Monday (September 9). The river is bordered by one of the capital’s main roads, Professor Simão Faiguenboim, or Marginal Pinheiros.

Drought is the main cause of the alteration of the natural appearance of the watercourse. The severe drought caused a significant decrease in the flow of the Pinheiros, favoring the proliferation of algae, according to the Semil (Secretariat of the Environment of SP) and the Cetesb (Environmental Company of SP). There is a high concentration of nutrients in relation to the small amount of water in the river, which encourages the spread of microorganisms.

See images:



Pinheiros River, in São Paulo (SP), green since Sunday (8.set)

In posts on social media, residents of the capital speak of "shock" at seeing the color of the water

Octávio Frias de Oliveira Bridge, on Marginal Pinheiros, on Monday (9.set)

Cetesb, which is responsible for monitoring the river, also stated that it remains on alert and monitors the quality conditions of the state’s rivers and dams.

DROUGHT IN SP

The city of São Paulo is the metropolis with the worst air quality in the world for the 2nd consecutive day this Tuesday (10.Sep.2024), according to the Swiss website IQAir. The air quality indicator was 161 AQI (air quality index, the higher the worse) at around 8:57 am. The capital – and much of Brazil – is suffering from a heat wave, dry weather and smoke from fires.

The air quality in the city is considered “unhealthy”. The concentration of PM (particulate matter – i.e. pollutants) in the atmosphere is 2.5. This is 14 times the recommended value in the annual air quality guideline of the WHO (World Health Organization), according to IQAir. The Swiss website predicts that the air in the capital of São Paulo will improve on Wednesday (11.Sep) and become “harmful to sensitive groups”. On Thursday (12.Sep), it would be “moderate”.

BRAZIL ON FIRE

Brazil records 5,132 fire outbreaks on Tuesday (10.Sep.2024), according to consolidated data from the system BDBurnings of Inpe (National Institute for Space Research).

Last week, a fire hit the Brasília National Forest in the Center-West. ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation) suspects that the fire was arson.

The Southeast region has also faced fires. Since August, the interior of São Paulo has been facing a wave of fires. The fires have affected around 25 cities. At least 11 people have been arrested for involvement in vegetation fires in the state.