The international rating agency S&P Global Ratings has kept the long-term rating of the Russian Federation on liabilities in foreign currency at the level of ‘BBB-‘.

“The outlook for long-term ratings is ‘stable’,” the agency’s press service said and noted that the Russian side’s commitment to a conservative macroeconomic policy, the strong position of the economy “as an external net creditor,” a low level of public debt and flexible money-credit policy.

At the same time, negative factors are “structural problems of the Russian economy” related to revenues from oil and gas, “significant restrictions in the institutional and regulatory environment”, as well as geopolitical tensions and economic sanctions.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the rating agency’s decision testifies to the effectiveness of the Cabinet’s measures to overcome the unprecedented challenges of 2020.

“This is especially important in a situation where more than half of the world’s countries last year faced a rating downgrade,” he is quoted as saying RIA News…

According to the head of the Ministry of Finance, 2020 clearly demonstrated that conservative budget planning, the mechanism of the budget rule and the policy pursued by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation are the key to the stability of the Russian economy in the face of external shocks.