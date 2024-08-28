The state has already recorded 44,600 hectares of burned area; 6 people were arrested on suspicion of setting fire to vegetation

THE Civil Defense of Sao Paulo reported, this Tuesday (Aug 27, 2024), that it keeps 48 municipalities on maximum alert for fires after registering fire outbreaks over the weekend. Therefore, they will be monitored 24 hours a day this week.

According to the department, there were no active outbreaks related to the fires monitored by the Crisis Office until the statement was sent, at the end of the afternoon, nor were there any people displaced due to the fires.

To date, 44,600 hectares of burned area have been recorded. The State Government reported that the number may increase, given that the municipalities have not completed all the surveys.

Here are the 48 cities on high alert for fires:

Monte Alegre do Sul; Aluminum; Saint Anthony of Aracanguá; Piracicaba; Headland; Blue Mountain Paulista; Little backlands; Little tower; Saint Anthony of Joy; New Granada; Iacanga; Taquarituba; Colonel Macedo; Ubarana; Pompeii; Good Hope of the South; Surinam cherry trees; Brine; Lucélia; Poloni; Golden; Sabino; Jau; Pirapora of Bom Jesus; Itapolis; Itirapina; Bernardino de Campos; Saint Simon; President Epitacio; Drinking fountain; Banana plantation; Saint Louis of Paraitinga; Ibitinga; Tabatinga; Brodowski; Louis Antonio; Boulder; Tambau; Urupes; Turiuba; Arealva; Pradopolis; Altinopolis; Paul of Faria; Silver Waters; Sharp Hill; Potatoes; Bar.

Arson arrests

The SSP-SP (São Paulo Public Security Department) confirmed this Tuesday the arrest of the 6th suspect of setting fire to vegetation in the state. The arrest was reportedly carried out on Monday (August 26) in São José do Rio Preto, in the interior of São Paulo (read the full statement from the SSP-SP at the end of this text).

The suspect is a 44-year-old man, who was reportedly caught on a security camera starting the fire on a motorcycle. Another man, aged 49, was also arrested in the municipality and is accused of starting a fire that spread across 8,000 m².

In recent days, the following were also arrested:

a 26-year-old man in Guaraci for setting fire to a sugarcane field;

a 76-year-old man in São José do Rio Preto for setting fire to garbage;

a 46-year-old man in Batatais for setting fire to local vegetation; and

a 27-year-old man, also in Batatais, for setting fire to pasture that spread to a neighboring residence.

NOTE FROM SSP-SP

“Police officers from the General Investigations Division (DIG) in Rio Preto arrested, this Monday (26), a 44-year-old man for causing a fire in vegetation in the southern part of the municipality, last Friday (23). The perpetrator, who was on a motorcycle, was caught on security camera setting fire to a wooded area.

“After investigation, he was identified and taken to a specialized unit, where he was heard and indicted. On the same date, the DIG team from Jales arrested the perpetrator of a fire that occurred in the city, in Jardim Alvorada, last Saturday (24). The action of the suspect, aged 49, caused the flames to reach an area of ​​eight thousand square meters. The entire dynamic was captured by a security camera. The images were analyzed, the perpetrator identified and heard at the headquarters of the 1st DP of the city, where he was indicted.

“In addition to these two perpetrators, four other suspects have been detained since last week. On the 21st, in Guaraci, a 26-year-old man was arrested for setting fire to several points in a sugarcane field. On Saturday (24), a 76-year-old man was detained for setting fire to garbage in a wooded area in Jardim Maracanã, in São José do Rio Preto.

“Another man, 42 years old, was arrested in flagrante delicto on Sunday (25), for setting fire to vegetation in the city of Batatais, Franca region. Yesterday (26), also in Batatais, another man, 27 years old, was arrested in flagrante delicto after setting fire to a pasture area and causing a fire that spread to the backyard of a residence.

“In addition to these incidents, the Military Environmental Police issued more than R$15,000 in fines to two men in Porto Ferreira for lighting bonfires to clear vegetation.”