Lawyer Rosângela Wolff Moro says she will be a candidate for federal deputy for São Paulo because the state is lacking in supporters of Operation Car Wash, carried out by her husband, Sergio Moro.

“São Paulo is kind of an orphan of people who truly defend the fight against corruption and the hardening of laws for it“, he said in an interview with Power 360.

Watch the entirety (29min48s):

She is from Paraná. And her move was not planned. She says that, at the time that Moro intended to run for president, the idea came up as a way to make the campaign more fluid. Now living in the capital of São Paulo, she says she sees no difference between voters in São Paulo and Paraná.

“I see no difference, voters are disappointed, seeing the very high unemployment numbers, purchasing power is not valid and there is disappointment with corruption, impunity“, said.

Rosangela Moro is 48 years old, is in her 1st electoral contest after a career as a lawyer. She is the wife of former Lava Jato judge and former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro. She joined União Brasil in March this year.

Read excerpts from the interview:

Poder360: What made you decide to pursue a political career?

Rosangela Moro: I work with public policy, I have been a lawyer in the 3rd sector since 2009. It is a school for the areas of health, education and social assistance. The State should be providing these services and, for some reason, it does not. This experience brought me closer to public policy. Added to this, I am, like the vast majority of Brazilians, uncomfortable with the country’s situation, with impunity, injustice, and seeing that the fight against corruption is off the agenda. I consider myself close to Lava Jato. And what motivates me is to fight to show the lack of corruption money for public policies. Therefore, I will defend the legacy of Operation Lava Jato. This motivated me to put myself as a pre-candidate for federal deputy.

And why the position of federal deputy?

Because parliament has a lot of powers to improve people’s lives, put the brakes on, vetoing changes that weaken the fight against corruption or that don’t collaborate with people’s needs.

You are from Paraná, but you are going to contest the election for São Paulo. What is the difference between the São Paulo electorate and the Paraná electorate?

I see no difference in the areas that I work. The voter is disappointed, seeing the high unemployment numbers, falling purchasing power and there is the disappointment with corruption, impunity. Voters are tired of polarization, they want to see projects and, at the end of the day, what matters is food on the table, good schools, growing in life. I cannot distinguish in these elections the difference between being from São Paulo, Paraná, Pará, Bahia.

So why be a candidate for the state of São Paulo and not for Paraná?

My decision to apply is recent. When we returned from the United States, I joined to participate actively with Sergio Moro in the pre-candidacy for the Presidency. When he changed parties, I also went to be able to add and collaborate with the project. At that moment, when the period of the party window to change domicile was running out, the party, as a matter of political calculation for the possible presidential candidacy, suggested that the domicile be changed to São Paulo. Sergio returned to Paraná because of the decision of the TRE and I felt ready for my experience with public policies to be an advocate of Lava Jato. São Paulo, it seems to me, is lacking in supporters of Lava Jato. I see people who were elected to the flag of the operation in 2018 and walked away from that defense. São Paulo is half an orphan of people who truly defend the fight against corruption and the hardening of laws for that.

Several candidates from outside São Paulo went to the state, I cite a few examples, in addition to you: Tarcísio de Freitas, Marina Silva, Mário Frias. What is so attractive about the state?

I can’t speak for the other candidates. My reasons were the pre-candidacy, there was the possibility of Sergio being a candidate for the presidency. I changed to always be present with him. And I won’t ask for a refund. São Paulo is the gateway to Brazil, the great center, the biggest collection. And he welcomed me very well. I feel comfortable here.

How did you evaluate the impediment by the TRE of Sergio Moro to run for the State?

Everything about Sergio Moro has a double interpretation. He matters a lot to society, but part of the political system doesn’t want him. Last year, the National Congress was moving to make an anti-Moro law, establishing criteria [para candidaturas] and the only person in Brazil that fit was Sergio Moro. When I see judicial decisions, I respect them, but I have the right to disagree, that’s democracy. The fact is that any difficulty that the system can make for him to have a mandate, will happen. It surprised me to see TRE-SP change the jurisprudence, and the decision was not unanimous.

Who is your gubernatorial candidate?

I have sympathy for Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), I think he is being a good governor and that he, despite being new, has a history, he has already circulated as an important political figure. He is a coherent person and, like me, he is not an extremist.

And the president?

União Brasil nominated Senator Soraya Thronicke as a pre-candidate. The whole party will work for her to perform well and reach the 2nd round.

In an eventual 2nd round between Lula and Bolsonaro, current leaders, who is more likely to receive your vote?

None. In politics, in 20 minutes everything can change, it’s very fluid, and I want to believe that there won’t be a 2nd round in this scenario.

In February, the lady complained on social media of having been treated as “Moro’s wife” in a report. From a journalistic point of view, it is impossible to ignore that Moro is a point of reference, given what he has done as a judge and minister in the current government. How, then, to remove this association?

The fact that they join me is a source of pride. I have been married to him for 23 years, we have 2 children, we share the same values ​​and the same way of educating. And I’m proud of him as a Lava Jato judge. On the other hand, what bothers me, and I speak not only for Rosângela, but for all women, is that we are not just supporting our husbands. We have everything, our work, whether inside or outside the house, our interests, we study, we train ourselves. As a woman, of course she would prefer to be known as Rosângela. But the association does not cause me any embarrassment. My pre-candidacy is yet another challenge for me to show that Rosângela has knowledge, ability, study, she stands up, defends what she thinks is right and can represent voices.

Speaking of the candidacy, which projects do you intend to take on as a federal deputy?

These are not new projects, but they finally need to be implemented. We have to end privileged forum, privileges, and resume prison after conviction in the 2nd instance not only for crimes of corruption. Return to discussing the anti-crime package, and especially a law that does not let the authorities act to intimidate. For example, we cannot see a federal prosecutor being sentenced to reimburse values ​​because he acted within the law doing his job. I also helped with a bill that would allow the physical aggressor of a woman who, even in prison, has the means to continue bullying, is transferred to another state and has limitations with the outside world. And public policy issues such as rare diseases. And on the agenda of people with disabilities, it is important that we better implement the Brazilian Law of Inclusion, especially the part aimed at women with disabilities, who are also victims of violence. It’s a very wide universe and there’s a lot of work to do.

That’s a lot of guidelines, isn’t it?

Yes, but they are all interconnected. Corruption money is needed to implement these guidelines. It’s very unfair. As a lawyer, I have seen this a lot, I am outraged, how do you not have the money to offer treatment when it is the case and there is treatment, if there is US$ 50 million in the bunker of some politician there in Bahia?

Do you consider yourself a feminist?

I don’t like labels, but I know how difficult it is for women to balance taking care of the house, school, children and working when they don’t have structure. You have to get up early, take two drives, return home at night and, after a tiring day, still worry about household chores. Women have more difficulties and, even so, do not have access to the best positions in companies. I want to defend equal rights, women have to put themselves wherever they want and I defend that more and more women leave their comfort zone and go to political life.

Are you in favor or against the flexibilization of the law that allows abortion?

I am absolutely pro-life. I would not have an abortion and would not encourage anyone to do so. But, as I have legal training, I know what is in the legislation. And we can’t close our eyes. A large number of women are dying looking for clandestine clinics to undergo this procedure. As I am pro-life, this includes a woman’s life as well. We need some program aimed at counseling and financial support to have an emotional balance so she doesn’t make that decision.

Are you in favor of legalizing the medical use of marijuana?

I think it needs a lot of study and, as we saw with the covid, which was a new thing that emerged and scientists and doctors from all over the world looked into it, you have to invest in clinical research. I believe in science. I have no prejudice, but I always defend science.

What about the recreational use of marijuana?

I think it needs to broaden the debate. In Brazil, as it is today, I would say I am against it. But I’m not against debate.

Are you in favor or against quotas for minorities in universities?

I am in favor of affirmative action, it is positive discrimination for you to put on an equal footing.

Are you for or against privatizing Petrobras?

I am in favor of carrying out a study and analyzing what is best for Brazil. In economics, I’m more liberal. I am against privatizing for the sake of privatizing. But, having shown that it will be better for Brazil, I am in favor. What surprises me is that this issue of privatization has been discussed for a long time and no one enters the study to know what is better.

Are you for or against administrative reform that makes it easier to fire civil servants?

I think we have to reward good servers, that work is very important.

Are you in favor of the exclusion of illegality?

It is a topic that we need to discuss with people who are experts in the area of ​​criminal law and public security.

How to promote the preservation and at the same time the development of the Amazon. It’s possible?

Yes, we have to strengthen the control bodies, and always work with sustainable development.