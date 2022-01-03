As of today (3), the capital of São Paulo resumes vaccination against covid-19 and influenza throughout its health network. The mega-stations will be open, drive-thrus and partner pharmacies, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, and the Basic Health Units (UBSs) and Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs)/Integrated UBSs, from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS) all posts apply the first dose (D1), the second dose (D2) and additional doses (DAs) against covid-19. Influenza vaccination has been released since December 28th for anyone over six months of age who has not been vaccinated in 2021. There is no need for an interval between the application of vaccine against covid-19 and against influenza, you can even receive both on the same day.

According to the secretariat’s balance, so far, 23,967,633 doses of vaccine against covid-19 have been applied in the capital, with 10,677,600 D1, 9,940,907 D2, 332,998 DUs and 3,016,128 DAs. Vaccination coverage is 109.2% for D1 or DU, 103.4% for D2 or DU, and 32.7% for AD. In adolescents, 930,511 D1 were applied, with vaccination coverage of 110.2%, and 732,033 D2 (86.7%).

Since the intensification of vaccination against influenza, which began on December 24, until December 31, 276,398 doses were applied in the capital.

More information and the list of vaccination posts against covid-19 can be found at site Sampa vaccine and against Influenza, in the link.

