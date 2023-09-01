If it is up to the SP, there will be no road pricing, but the electric car must become more accessible to normal people.

Now that our cabinet once again has caretaker status, a radical change is afoot in The Hague. However, the fact that Rutte and many other MPs are throwing in the towel means that we have reached a kind of zero point. With the upcoming elections, it is important that each party can have a good plan so that people may be radical in their choice.

Plan

This morning the VVD released some information about the plans of the previous government party. There are great plans for the motorist. The SP also shares their election program for the upcoming elections and they want to be able to drive 130 everywhere and abolish BPM calculated with CO2 emissions! Just kidding, of course not.

Plugs for the common man

What they do want is to make plug-in cars more accessible to everyone, especially the lower income classes. The SP notes that the current strategy mainly caters to people who are already well off when buying or leasing an EV, but the common man, the average earner, can whistle at such an expensive EV. That has to change and the subsidies that are available should mainly help people who cannot afford a plug-in car.

road pricing

Perhaps the most striking point of view of the SP is that they are therefore also against road pricing. Why, that is not really clear. However, it seems to be in line with what they said earlier with regard to the distribution of subsidies and allowances. This should not be based on use, but on the basis of helping people with a lower income. The SP does say that it fully supports the decision of manufacturers to only offer emission-free cars by 2035. The Netherlands will also become completely toll-free. Not that we have that many, but anyway.

That and more can be read in SP plans, which they published. The underlying message regarding cars seems clear: we all need to plug in, not just the rich.

