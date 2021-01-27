The international rating agency Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings expects that in 2021-2022 Russian banks will receive less than 1.4-1.6 trillion rubles, reports TASS…

It is specified that we are talking about net interest income. It will be less than the volume that they could get if the average indicator of the net interest margin remained at the 4% level, which was recorded last fall. The most vulnerable will be lending institutions, which are more focused on lending to corporate borrowers and have a low level of digitalization.

At the same time, analysts do not predict pressure on the credit ratings of Russian banks, since they do not see significant risks for their capital adequacy.

According to experts, the decrease in interest income will be associated with a decrease in the profitability of loans in comparison with the cost of attracting deposits in 2021. Thus, the yield on interest-bearing assets may decrease by about 100-120 bp. and increase in the second half of 2022. At the same time, the reduction in the cost of funding this year will not exceed -50 bp. etc., and the average indicator will be 3.7-3.8%.

It is assumed that in order to adapt to low interest rates and overcome the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, they will focus on improving operational efficiency, developing digitalization and strengthening their positions in the retail segment.

Earlier it was reported that Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings retained the long-term rating of the Russian Federation on liabilities in foreign currency at ‘BBB-‘.