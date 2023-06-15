It was in “stable” with the grade BB-; country has not had a “positive” expectation since 2019

A S&P (Standard & Poor’s) improved the outlook for Brazil’s economy to “positive“. I was “stable”. the note is still BB- and may rise in the future. Here’s the full of the press release (446 KB, in English).

The risk analysis agency said there are signs of greater certainty about stable fiscal and monetary policies, which could benefit “current prospects for low GDP growth in Brazil”.

He also defended that, despite the deficits in public accounts “still big”, continued GDP growth may increase the government’s public debt burden. “We revised our outlook for Brazil from stable to positive and reaffirmed our ‘BB-/BB’ sovereign credit ratings.”, declared the S&P.

He said that inflation has been persistently falling and the positive outlook is based on “signs of greater certainty about the stability of fiscal and monetary policy that could benefit Brazil’s still low GDP growth prospects”.