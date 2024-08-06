From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/05/2024 – 22:19

A Labace (Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition), the biggest event in business aviation of Latin America, will take place between August 6 and 8 at Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo. The 19th edition of Labace, a unique international event for the segment in Brazil and Latin America, will have 144 exhibitors, including the most important national and global players, and will feature 44 aircraft on display.

The expectation of ABAG (Brazilian General Aviation Association), the event organizer, expects around 20,000 people to visit the stands during the three days of the event, including buyers and sellers of aircraft, equipment and services, manufacturers, traders, parts and fuel distributors, MROs, FBOs and air operators. Last year, 17,342 people were present, 26% more than in 2022.

“Labace has established itself as the most important TRADE event in Latin America. Almost all aircraft deals carried out in Brazil over the last two decades have taken place at the event. And this year will be no different. Visitors will be able to see the latest in the global business aviation market,” says Flávio Pires, CEO of ABAG. “Labace continues to be the authentic event where the TRADE of business aviation in the country, customers and professionals in the sector, meet and close deals. We will meet everyone again in August!”, adds the executive.

During the fair, Education Sessions will also take place in an area reserved for lectures and debates about the sector, with topics related to flight safety, air medical transport, ESG and regulations, among others. For more information about the event: https://www.Labace.com.br

Dates: August 6, 7 and 8 (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday)

Location: Congonhas Airport – entrance via Rua Tamoios, 685

Times: August 6th and 7th, from 12pm to 8pm / Congress: 12pm to 6pm

August 8, 12pm to 7pm / Congress: 12pm to 5pm

Tickets (valid for all three days): R$660 (visitors); R$140 (industry professionals). Children under 12 years of age are not allowed to attend the event.