The São Paulo State Health Department reported that the network made up of infirmary and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds has the capacity to absorb new cases of covid-19. The folder stated that it keeps monitoring the epidemiological scenario in all regions and, if necessary, can activate new beds in partnership with the municipalities. At the moment, the state has about 6,000 infirmary beds, with an average occupancy of 39.8%, and about 4,000 ICU beds, with an occupancy of 37.3%. “Preventively, the State Department of Health slowed down in January any redirection of exclusive beds for coronavirus care and, if necessary, will expand exclusive assistance,” the secretary said in a note. Since December, although problems in the Sivep-Gripe system have made it difficult to count cases, the state has seen an increase in cases and hospitalizations for severe acute respiratory syndrome. These cases, according to the state secretary of health, Jean Gorinchteyn, included not only confirmations of covid-19, but also of H3N2 and other respiratory viruses. Another indicator is the positive results of covid-19 detection tests carried out in pharmacies, which had a jump in the last week of 2021, compared to the previous week. According to national data from the Brazilian Association of Pharmacy and Drugstore Networks (Abrafarma), 283,763 tests were carried out between December 27 and January 2, a number 50% higher than the 188,545 consultations that took place between December 20 and 26. The number of positive results jumped from 22,283 (11.8% of the total) to 94,540 (33.3%).

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

