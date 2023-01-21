The number of deaths in traffic accidents in the capital of São Paulo is the highest since 2016, according to the São Paulo Traffic Accident Management Information System (Infosiga). There were 859 deaths on the streets and avenues in 2022, which represents an increase of 18.8% compared to 2021. The increase is driven by the deaths of motorcyclists – one dies a day in the capital.

The trend is also upward at the state level. Deaths broke a record and reached the highest level since 2017. 5,348 traffic deaths were recorded last year, compared to 4,854 in 2021, an increase of 10% – the period was still influenced by restrictive measures of the pandemic. The data take into account the deaths verified up to 30 days after the accident.

Motorcyclists occupy the top of victims’ statistics. The number of deaths with this public has been increasing every year, in an upward trend since 2015, the beginning of the historical series. Of the total number of deaths in São Paulo last year, 2,089 resulted from accidents involving motorcycles, a record for the series. There was an 8% increase compared to 2021 (1,935 deaths).

For the third consecutive year, the group represents the biggest traffic victims. In the capital of São Paulo alone, deaths involving motorcycle drivers or passengers increased from 313 to 405, the highest level in the last eight years. The majority of victims are men between the ages of 18 and 24 who die on the same day as the accident.

end of isolation

One of the factors for the increase in traffic deaths was the resumption of economic and social activities with the end of the isolation imposed by the new coronavirus pandemic, in the view of Ciro Biderman, professor of Public Administration at FGV/SP. “The volume of accidents is linked to the volume of vehicles in circulation. There was a drop in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, as we had few public policy actions on road safety in the capital”, says the specialist.

Linked to the pandemic, motorcycle freight and delivery services have grown significantly in the last two years, putting even more motorcycles on the streets. One in five motorcyclists works professionally in the capital. Each one travels an average of 150 kilometers per working day. The 200,000 motoboys in the capital make three million daily deliveries, according to the Union of Messengers, Bikers and Cyclists of São Paulo (Sindimoto).

José Montal, president of the Brazilian Association of Traffic Medicine (Abramet), states that “the precarious working conditions on application platforms, where remuneration is based on the volume of deliveries, requires speed, a risk factor for accidents”.

victims

Pedestrians and cyclists have also struggled to get around the city of São Paulo, as observed by Professor Roberto Braga, a specialist in urban and regional planning at the Institute of Geosciences and Exact Sciences at Unesp.

Between 2021 and 2022, pedestrian deaths increased from 1,043 to 1,242, an increase of 19%. “The decrease in the purchasing power of the population in recent years has led to the choice of cheaper modes, such as motorcycles, bicycles and even on foot. This increases the vulnerability of these three segments due to increased exposure”, says Braga.

In the expert’s view, this exposure explains the increase in deaths among cyclists in a medium-term analysis. In 2015, there were 295 deaths compared to 352 in 2022. This is the same vision of Professor Angélica Alvim, director of the Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie.

“We have a preponderance of the car to the detriment of the street as a public space. Pedestrians are last in the chain of priorities. It takes a policy to encourage walking to reduce the number of pedestrians being run over, especially at dawn, when there is less supervision,” he says.

Actions

The State Traffic Department (Detran) reports that the state of São Paulo has the lowest rate in the country in terms of the number of deaths in traffic accidents, with around 10 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

“In the decade between May 2011 and May 2021, the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety, the state saw a 32% drop in road fatalities, while the reduction averaged 22% in the rest of the country. country”, informs the agency in a note to the Estadão.

According to the department, the “State of São Paulo works tirelessly to reduce deaths and violence in traffic, which is why the Detran/SP guides its actions based on data and statistics from the Traffic Accident Management Information System ( Infosiga), to optimize results.

“São Paulo has one of the largest programs to reduce traffic accidents in Brazil, Respect for Life, which annually invests BRL 500 million from traffic fines in initiatives aimed at preventing accidents and signaling in São Paulo municipalities. . Detran/SP adopts permanent programs of Traffic Education actions, such as Citizenship in Movement and Road Education is Vital”, says another excerpt from the note.

Measurements

The City of São Paulo, through the Municipal Department of Mobility and Traffic (SMT) and the Traffic Engineering Company (CET), informs that “it has been implementing a series of measures with the aim of reducing the number of traffic accidents, victims injuries and deaths in the municipality resulting from city traffic, following the Road Safety Plan – Vida Segura, based on the concepts of Vision Zero and Safe Systems, according to which no death in traffic is acceptable”.

The municipal government also informs that “planning for traffic management in the city is also aligned with the goals of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the decade of Action for Traffic Safety 2021-2030. The City Hall’s 2021-2024 Goals Program brings, among its objectives, to reduce the death rate in the city of São Paulo to 4.5/100 thousand inhabitants”.

The Brazilian Association of Mobility and Technology (Amobitec) states, in a note, that “our companies encourage, through campaigns and constant communications, the importance of respecting traffic laws”. “There is no kind of incentive for long journeys or for practicing speeds above what is allowed in races”. The entity also states that “it did not have access to Infosiga data or to studies that relate the increase in the number of motorcycle accidents to deliveries by application”.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.