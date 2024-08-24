Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/24/2024 – 18:58

The number of fires recorded in August in the state of São Paulo is the highest for any month in the cities of São Paulo since 1998, when records began to be computed by the Burning Program of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE). The 23 days of August totaled 3,175 occurrences, which is almost double the number recorded over the 12 months of last year in the state (1,666).

The number of fires increased in cities in São Paulo this Friday, the 23rd, when 1,886 fires were recorded. The data for this Saturday, the 24th, had not yet been released as of this afternoon. The number had been increasing throughout the week, which was marked by a heat wave and low humidity over the state of São Paulo. The spread of fires was the subject of a warning by the State Civil Defense.

Such a high number of outbreaks had not been seen in São Paulo since August 2021, when there were 2,277 cases. Before the 2024 mark, the highest number in August had been seen in 2010, with 2,444 outbreaks.

So far in 2024, the number of outbreaks has reached 4,973 cases, which is also the highest total for the period since the beginning of the historical series. The average for August is usually the highest of the year. The scenario led the state government to declare a state of emergency in more than 30 affected cities. As of Saturday afternoon, outbreaks remained active in at least 17 municipalities, and a total of 36 remained on high alert.

Forest fires raging in the interior of São Paulo have caused two deaths and the total or partial closure of highways that cross the state. Two men, employees of a plant in Urupês, in the metropolitan region of São José do Rio Preto, died while fighting the flames, the government reported.

According to the São Paulo Public Security Department, the victims were trying to put out a fire at a power plant near the city’s ecological park when they lost control of the truck they were driving on the Urupês-Irapuã Municipal Road. The accident caused a fuel leak that set the vehicle on fire. The two employees were 30 and 47 years old, and were from the cities of Irapuã and José Bonifácio, respectively.

Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) flew over the affected regions on Saturday morning, his press office reported. “The situation is now coming under control. Most of the outbreaks are already being extinguished,” he said in a press release.

According to him, in addition to the firefighters, the government is counting on the assistance of the Armed Forces, Navy, Army and the Union of Sugarcane Industries. “We must be very careful now in those regions where the fire could reach homes and industries, to preserve people’s physical integrity.”

“It is worth remembering that we need to be extremely cautious. We must work together to prevent the spread. We have a combination of factors such as high temperatures, low relative humidity, and strong winds. Everything that is conducive to the ignition and spread of these fires,” he warned.

The São Paulo government reported that more than 7,300 professionals and volunteers are mobilized to fight the flames and provide guidance to the population. “The rapid response office, set up yesterday (Friday, 23), remains active within the scope of Operation SP Sem Fogo, which includes specialists from the State Civil Defense and the secretariats of Public Security (SSP), Agriculture and Supply, and Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics (Semil),” it said in a statement. (With collaboration from Leon Ferrari)