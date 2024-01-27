Climate Emergency Management Center declared a state of attention throughout the city until 4:25 pm; there are no victims

O CGE (Climate Emergency Management Center) decreed this Saturday afternoon (Jan. 27, 2024) a state of attention throughout the city of São Paulo, with the exception of the south zone, due to the rains. The status remained until 4:25 pm.

According to the monitoring center, 3 flooding points were recorded, 2 in the east and 1 in the west of the capital.

Below are the neighborhoods and districts of SP with the highest volumes of rain recorded this Saturday (27 January):

São Miguel Paulista – 22.6mm;

22.6mm; Ipiranga – 18.5mm;

18.5mm; Vila Mariana – 14.8mm;

14.8mm; Itaim Paulista – 11.8mm;

11.8mm; Vila Prudente – 11.6mm;

11.6mm; Parish of Ó – 10.8mm; It is

10.8mm; It is Pirituba – 10.4mm.

O Fire Department recorded 26 calls for falling trees and 2 for flooding or floods until 6 pm. There are no reports of deaths or injuries.

By 7pm this Saturday (Jan 27), the capital had already accumulated the equivalent of 95% of the rain forecast for the entire month.

For Sunday (January 28), the forecast is for isolated rain showers of moderate to heavy intensity between the afternoon and early evening, according to the CGE. The expected minimum temperature is 18 °C and the maximum is 27 °C.

“Which increases the potential for the formation of flooding and an increase in the elevations of rivers and streams in the metropolitan region of São Paulo and the capital. The soil, which is still wet, maintains the risk of landslides.”reported.