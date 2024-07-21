Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/21/2024 – 14:01

The coming days in São Paulo will see even greater temperature variations, drier weather and cold mornings. Forecasts point to a tendency for temperatures to fluctuate between 12°C and 26°C.

In addition to these variations, one point of concern is the drop in air humidity. According to the forecast, the levels could reach 30%, which requires health care to maintain the body’s hydration levels.

On Monday, despite the increase in the number of clouds in the sky at the end of the day, there is no chance of rain. Temperatures will be between 12ºC and 26ºC.

From Tuesday onwards, the thermal sensation should increase due to the presence of the sun between clouds. Despite this, the minimum temperature should be 12ºC and the maximum 25ºC.

This Sunday, the capital woke up with fog in some parts of the city. The city hall’s thermometers registered 7.2°C in the extreme south of the city and 13.5°C in the central region of São Paulo during the early hours of the morning.

Since Friday, the capital has seen an increase in temperature due to the passage of a hot air mass in the central part of the country, as reported by Climatempo. The movement is expected to last until next Thursday, the 25th.