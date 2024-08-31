“Now everyone will know that São Paulo has very high quality wines”, says Tarcísio de Freitas

The Government of SP advances in promoting regional development with the launch of the program Wine Routes of São Paulo. Announced on Wednesday (28.Aug.2024) by the governor Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), the project brings together initiatives to encourage tourism and agribusiness. The objective is to strengthen the potential of the entire wine production chain in the State.

“With the São Paulo Wine Routes program, we will boost tourism. And we owe this to the wine production chain that believed in this fantastic project”said Tarcisio. “By discovering the economic potential of each region, we support and develop new businesses. And the most important thing about a program like this is that now everyone will know that São Paulo has top-quality wines.”said the governor.

The program’s launch ceremony was attended by the First Lady and President of the São Paulo Social Fund, Cristiane Freitas, secretaries Arthur Lima (Civil House), Roberto de Lucena (Tourism and Travel), Jorge Lima (Economic Development) and Marília Marton (Culture, Economy and Creative Industry), Vahan Agopyan (Science, Technology and Innovation), as well as congressmen, managers and representatives of entities and producers of the São Paulo wine production chain.

The program was created after the government of São Paulo worked with businesspeople from the interior of São Paulo and wine producers. Taking advantage of the good phase of wine production in the state, which saw an 800% increase in the number of vines used for winemaking in 2023, the initiative connected a group of 66 wineries, including award-winning ones, which offer, in addition to the wine they produce, experiences for visitors and tourists.

In total, 5 routes were traced in the State:

Alta Mogiana Route (Ribeirão Preto and region);

Bandeirantes Route (São Roque and region);

Fruit Circuit Route (Jundiaí and region);

Serra dos Encontros Route (Espírito Santo do Pinhal and region);

Route of the Upper Mantiqueira (São Bento do Sapucaí and region).

Another 11 wineries were organized as wine destinations and are located in 10 municipalities: Campinas, Piracicaba, Águas da Prata, Amparo (with two), Leme, Penápolis, Bofete, São Paulo, São Miguel Arcanjo and Ribeirão Branco.

The expectation is that the economic movement impacted by the routes will foster businesses such as accommodations, restaurants and other types of businesses and services, in addition to attracting more companies related to the segment, aiming to generate income, employment and growth in the state. Today, São Paulo represents more than 11% of jobs in Brazil in the wine production area. The expectation is that the Wine Routes will increase this generation of jobs in the state.

About the São Paulo Wine Routes program

The program is the result of a mapping of wineries and wine producers in the state registered in the Sabor de SP program. To date, 66 wineries have been identified, organized into different routes and wine destinations.

The Wine Routes will operate on several fronts, such as supporting tourism infrastructure and promoting partnerships between wineries, restaurants, hotels and other agents in the sector, providing visitors with an authentic and enriching experience. The program integrates actions by the state secretariats of Agriculture and Supply, Culture, Economy and Creative Industry, Economic Development, Tourism and Travel, under the coordination of the Civil House.

With information from SP Agency.