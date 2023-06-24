Banco Genial is part of the consortium that won the bid; study involves evaluation and execution of the disposal of securities

The government of São Paulo, through the Investment Partnerships Secretariatand consultants from Genial Bank held on Wednesday (21.jun.2023) the 1st work meeting for the preparation of pre-feasibility studies and modeling of the privatization of It’s mom (Metropolitan Water and Energy Company).

The financial institution is part of the Nova Emae Genial Consortium, which won the bid. The studies involve the evaluation, structuring and execution of the sale of securities held directly and indirectly by the government of São Paulo.

With the contract signed in the lowest price modality, the institution will be remunerated with 0.69% on the value of the shares sold in the process.

The initiative is part of the PPI-SP (Investment Partnership Program of the State of São Paulo). There are 17 proposals that can reach investments of up to R$ 192.3 billion.

Emae is a publicly traded corporation controlled by the State of São Paulo and which operates in the hydroelectric energy production sector. It operates hydroelectric and thermoelectric plants, dams, dams, pumping plants, in addition to the Pinheiros and Guarapiranga channels and the Billings and Guarapiranga dams – all in Greater São Paulo.

With information from São Paulo State Government News Agency.