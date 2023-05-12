Sonaira Fernandes, head of the Policies for Women portfolio, participated in an evangelical conference this week

The São Paulo government spent BRL 135,900 on air tickets and accommodation to send the secretary of Policies for Women, Sonaira Fernandes, the executive secretary of the portfolio, Teresinha de Almeira Neves, and technical advisor Lucas Malgueiro to a evangelical conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to a note released by the government of São Paulo, R$ 96,900 were paid in airline tickets for the group and R$ 39,000 spent on accommodation in the country. The trip was to attend the global conference Uniting our Nations and Reconciling (Uniting Our Nations and Reconciling), organized by Parliament and Faith ministryfrom the 8th to the 12th of May.

Here are the speakers who integrated the Uniting our Nations and Reconciling:

David Hausmann – pastor of Lumeni Church in Switzerland;

Manny Ohonme – founder and CEO of Samaritan’s Feet ;

Herman Mendoza – director of Powerhouse Kids Ministry ;

Ben Hur – senior pastor of Promise Church from New York ( U.S);

Juan P. Bongarra – pastor and television presenter from Buenos Aires (Argentina);

Pamela Russell – women’s chaplain of Indiana Statehouse from the USA;

Dmitry Shtrov – senior pastor of The Good News Church from St. Petersburg (Russia);

Laurent Favre – Councilor of State for Geneva, Switzerland

Connie Duarte – Vice President of the European Evangelical Alliance

John Crane – Senator from Indiana, USA;

David Balyeat – founder and president of No More Violence from the USA;

Daniel Dominguez – member of the Samaritan Feet in Buenos Aires;

Matthew Barnes – minister of Public Servants Prayer from Indiana;

Mark Beliles – founder and president of Global Transformation Network from Virginia, USA;

Gerardo Amarilla – undersecretary of the Ministry of the Environment from Uruguay;

Oliver Fleury – Founder of JC2033 in Switzerland.

According to the note from the government of São Paulo, stated that the members of the entourage also “fulfilled agenda” at the headquarters of UN (United Nations Organization).

The text also says that Sonaira Fernandes was accompanied by Teresinha de Almeira and Lucas Malgueiro because the “professionals are technicians from the Secretariat of Policies for Women and support the holder in the elaboration of public policies of the State for the prevention and fight against domestic violence, women’s health and female entrepreneurship”.

In addition to the representatives from São Paulo, the diplomat André Simas, human rights coordinator of the Brazilian Mission in Geneva, and Celine Georgi, who is a member of the Cedaw secretariat (Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women – UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women).

“It is important to clarify that the daily rate is fixed and based on the server’s destination location, as well as its currency. The resources are used for accommodation and food expenses during official missions, with the servers freely choosing the places to stay overnight and meals”added the government of São Paulo.

Here is the full text of the note sent by the government of São Paulo:

