Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/18/2024 – 13:05

The government of the state of São Paulo estimates that it will raise R$3.4 billion over the next 15 years by granting the state lottery service to the private sector. The international auction for the privatization of the service is scheduled for September 13, and proposals will be received on September 9, at 10 am, at the headquarters of B3, in the capital of São Paulo. According to Palácio dos Bandeirantes, the funds obtained will be invested in the health sector.

The winning concessionaire of the auction will be able to operate, for 15 years, lottery services in specific, sports, numerical and also instant modalities, such as scratch cards, for example. Bets may be made in physical and virtual environments.

According to the state government, more than 11,000 betting points of sale are expected to be installed throughout the state, in existing businesses or in spaces dedicated exclusively to offering lottery services.

The installation of the points must be at least 300 meters away from daycare centers or primary and elementary education units. The São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (Arsesp) will be responsible for monitoring the concession and inspecting the services granted.

The state lottery model was approved in 2020 by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which understood that the Union could not monopolize the service. In São Paulo, the system was approved in 2022 by the Legislative Assembly (Alesp) with the aim of bringing new sources of financing for public equipment in health and education, for example.