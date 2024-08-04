Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/08/2024 – 15:33

The Government of São Paulo delivered the FB-27 vessel on Friday, the 2nd, for operations on the crossing between Santos and Guarujá. With the capacity to transport 44 vehicles and 216 pedestrians, the equipment is already in operation in Baixada Santista. The cost invested in the renovation and modernization of the ferry was R$8.5 million.

The renovation work includes restoring the structure and replacing the hull plating, as well as reviewing the navigation and communication equipment.

Also included is the installation of new breakwater ramps, fire extinguishers, rescue and service boats, life jackets, buoys, replacement of the electrical lighting system, control and monitoring of engines and reversers, according to the government.

The Santos-Guarujá crossing, which crosses the Port of Santos channel for 450 meters, reached a daily average of more than 20 thousand users, and is considered one of the largest crossings in the world in terms of demand, according to the State.

The system consists of two navigation lines: a mixed crossing (for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles) and another exclusively for vehicles.

The São Sebastião-Ilhabela crossing is also currently being renovated, with investments of R$6.9 million for the São Sebastião dock and R$6.3 million for the Ilhabela dock. The works are expected to be completed between August and September.

Privatization plan

“This is the eighth ferry that we have delivered, refurbished and modernized, since the beginning of this administration. Another three will be delivered by September, totaling R$80 million in investments in vessels alone,” said Natália Resende, Secretary of Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics.

The government reinforced that the Crossings service, which includes eight lines operated by the Waterway Department, is being prepared to attract private investment.

“The public consultation for the public-private partnership is in the preparation phase and should be opened in the next quarter, with the launch of the notice scheduled for the beginning of next year”, says the state government.