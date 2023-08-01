The objective is to have a greater concentration of capital, says Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans); State will remain a shareholder

O Government of São Paulo approved the privatization of you know (Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo) in a model of “follow on”, or subsequent offering – a system in which a publicly traded company makes an additional offering of shares on the stock exchange. The announcement was made on the night of this Monday (July 31, 2023).

“We will follow the follow-on model, seeking long-term investments. […] The objective is to offer a greater concentration of capital to attract reference investors”said the governor of the state, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans).

According to the governor, the State of São Paulo will remain as Sabesp’s minority shareholder, even with the privatization. “The State will not completely leave the company, only control. It will continue with a minority stake, following the growth of the company”he said.

The governor declared that the analyzes on the privatization of the company indicated economic advantages, since it becomes possible “placing a much larger load of investments”.

“We are talking about adding at least BRL 10 billion, that is, in a plan that had a forecast of BRL 56 billion in investments by 2033, we are talking about executing BRL 66 billion by 2029. Therefore, anticipating in 3 years the goal of universalizationhe stated.

Watch (3min56s):

According to Tarcísio, the increase in the amount will make it possible to guarantee “bringing basic sanitation to municipalities that don’t have it”and that all 375 municipalities served by Sabesp will be considered in the model, “regardless of the customer base and profitability”.

“With this business plan […]we guarantee those municipalities that are eventually in doubt that they will have their investments guaranteed by contract”he said.

The head of the São Paulo Executive also stated that the revenue from the privatization will be used to guarantee a lower tariff for users, as well as to serve 10 million more people.

“We are talking about having treated water for everyone, sewage collection and treatment for the entire population covered by Sabesp at a lower rate. This isn’t magic, it’s a model. We’re going to use part of that revenue to secure that lower rate. This was a factor that concerned us in this part of the analysis”declared Tarcísio.