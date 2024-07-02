Despite still-benign financing conditions and a recovery in nominal GDP growth, no G7 member is on track to return its debt-to-GDP ratio to pre-pandemic levels by 2027, S&P Global Ratings said in a report published Tuesday.

The paper, “Sovereign Debt in Large Advanced Economies: Up, Up and Away,” suggests that only a sharp deterioration in financing conditions could persuade G7 governments to implement more resolute fiscal consolidation at the current stage of their electoral cycles. “We estimate that – for the US, Italy and France – the primary balance would need to improve by more than 2% of GDP cumulatively for their debt to stabilize; this is unlikely to happen in the next three years,” it said.



