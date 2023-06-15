Estadão Contenti

06/14/2023 – 5:55 pm

The fiscal framework tends to be approved in the short term, and the measure can help Brazil reduce its still high fiscal deficit and benefit growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), evaluates S&P Global. In view of this scenario of greater fiscal and monetary certainty, it would be possible to raise the national rating in two years, says the agency, when outlining one of the potential scenarios for the country, after raising the perspective of its BB- rating from stable to positive.

S&P’s expectation is that, even with a looser fiscal anchor than the old spending cap, the triggers of the measure will be enough to reduce the government’s debt to less than expected, which tends to result in lower inflation and relaxation monetary policy and encourage national growth.

According to the risk rating agency, the Brazilian political framework takes too long to approve reforms in the country, and the inability to react quickly to economic problems prevents greater growth. In this scenario, a tax reform would benefit economic growth prospects in the medium and long term, but it would take time and require a lot of political capital.

While advancing with slow reforms, the low risks of reversing fiscal progress and the country’s independent monetary authority favor an optimistic outlook for Brazil.

S&P Global still says it expects the central bank to remain independent in Brazil, in its task of targeting the inflation target, "despite some political pressure".
























